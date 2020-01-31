Natasa Stankovic debuts new hairdo on Instagram, fiancé Hardik Pandya is smitten

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Natasa Stankovic shared a picture of her new look on Instagram and captioned it, “freshcut,” followed by a scissors emoji. Her fiancé and cricketer Hardik Pandya seems to be loving her new hairstyle and commented on her post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Compliments also poured in from several of Natasa’s followers on the photoblogging site. “You look so beautiful,” one user wrote. “What a eyes bro,” another commented. Many also left heart and fire emojis on the post.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged in Dubai on New Year, after a whirlwind romance. It was a romantic proposal, with the cricketer popping the question on a yacht, in the presence of close friends and family members, as a live band played in the background. After he put a ring on her finger, the couple cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it.

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik wrote, sharing glimpses of their engagement on Instagram. Natasa also shared pictures and videos of the same on her Instagram account and wrote, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Natasa recently participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. In an interview with The Times Of India, Aly said that he was extremely happy for her and Hardik, and that they make a great couple.

He said, “Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during Nach Baliye, he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring.”

While there is no confirmation about when Hardik and Natasa will get married, reports suggest that the wedding will take place at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021.

