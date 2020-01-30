Karanvir Bohra stopped at New Delhi airport on way to Nepal for not carrying valid documents

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:30 IST

Television actor Karanvir Bohra was flying off to Nepal, but says he was stopped at New Delhi airport because he wasn’t reportedly carrying the required documents. “Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal. trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP, voters ID and Adhaar by road, by air only PP and VI) Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar? Y didn’t they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal,” Karanvir tweeted on Thursday.

Later, Air India tweeted to him: “Dear Mr Bohra please find details regarding documents required for visit to Nepal in the link The requirement of documents is from Immigration authorities.”

Karanvir replied saying: “Thank u 4 this link, and I believe not only 4 the passengers, its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed and not make my guy fly down 2 Delhi to hand me the passport.”

Karanvir was travelling to Nepal with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. He also shared pictures and videos with them on Instagram stories on Thursday morning.

This isn’t Karanvir’s only unpleasant international trip. Last year, he was detained at Moscow due to passport damage. He was helped by late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who got him a new passport.

“I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa. “Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... Thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help (sic),” he wrote on Thursday.

