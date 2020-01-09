e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / TV / Neha Kakkar is in shock, Aditya Narayan ecstatic as their parents take over Indian Idol to get them married. Watch

Neha Kakkar is in shock, Aditya Narayan ecstatic as their parents take over Indian Idol to get them married. Watch

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s parents have made it their mission to get the two married. Here’s what happened on an episode of Indian Idol.

tv Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditya Narayan broke into a dance at the prospect of marrying Neha Kakkar.
Aditya Narayan broke into a dance at the prospect of marrying Neha Kakkar.
         

Singer Neha Kakkar was in for a big shock on the latest episode of Indian Idol. Host Aditya Narayan’s singer father Udit Narayan and his wife arrived on the show to propose marriage to Neha on their son’s behalf. While Neha could not believe what was happening around her, Aditya could not have been happier about it.

Udit arrived on stage with singer Alka Yagnik and told everyone the real reason he was there. “I am here to get Aditya and Neha married,” he said and invited Neha’s parents on stage. They exchanged hugs as Neha gawked at them from the judges’ chair.

Neha said to her parents that they should have asked her about it first but her mother says she fixed their match on her own and they like the boy. “Hain?” Neha comically exclaims in the video. Watch it here:

 

Neha’s co-judges Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also congratulated her and are already gearing up for their wedding on February 14. In all honesty, it all seems like an over-the-top way to introduce new themes for the upcoming episodes.

Also read: Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

This is Neha’s second year as an Indian Idol judge. She recently gifted a musician Rs 2 lakh on the show. One of the show’s contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer’s team.

Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: “You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don’t have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
‘We’re not breaking the country, we will break BJP’: Kanhaiya Kumar
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Mehbooba’s provocative remarks resulted in downgrading of J&K: PDP leader
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News