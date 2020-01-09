Neha Kakkar is in shock, Aditya Narayan ecstatic as their parents take over Indian Idol to get them married. Watch

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:56 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar was in for a big shock on the latest episode of Indian Idol. Host Aditya Narayan’s singer father Udit Narayan and his wife arrived on the show to propose marriage to Neha on their son’s behalf. While Neha could not believe what was happening around her, Aditya could not have been happier about it.

Udit arrived on stage with singer Alka Yagnik and told everyone the real reason he was there. “I am here to get Aditya and Neha married,” he said and invited Neha’s parents on stage. They exchanged hugs as Neha gawked at them from the judges’ chair.

Neha said to her parents that they should have asked her about it first but her mother says she fixed their match on her own and they like the boy. “Hain?” Neha comically exclaims in the video. Watch it here:

Neha’s co-judges Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also congratulated her and are already gearing up for their wedding on February 14. In all honesty, it all seems like an over-the-top way to introduce new themes for the upcoming episodes.

This is Neha’s second year as an Indian Idol judge. She recently gifted a musician Rs 2 lakh on the show. One of the show’s contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer’s team.

Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: “You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don’t have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable.”

