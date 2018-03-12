Singer Aditya Narayan arrested in Mumbai after his car allegedly hits a rickshaw

Controversy’s favourite child, Aditya Narayan is in trouble again. The singer and television host’s car allegedly hit a rickshaw in Mumbai on Monday morning and has been arrested by the Versova police, as reported by ANI.

“Mumbai: Singer Aditya Narayan was detained by Versova police station after he hit a rickshaw at Andheri’s Lokhandwala circle earlier today. Case registered against him under section 338 & 279 IPC. Rickshaw driver and passenger were injured in the incident,” the report said.

#Mumbai: Aditya Narayan arrested by Versova police, taken for medical examination. He was detained after he hit a rickshaw at Andheri's Lokhandwala circle earlier today. — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

Aditya, who is the son of Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, has been taken in for a medical examination.

He was last in news in October for creating ruckus at Raipur airport with staff and officials. A video of him screaming at airport authorities went viral as well. In the video, Aditya is seen protesting an airline official’s allegations that the singer was using abusive language in public. Aditya responds by saying that he is free to say whatever he wants, and that he was having a private conversation with his friends. It is also hinted that the group was filming a video of some sort. “My name is not Aditya Narayan if I don’t get your underwear removed,” he had yelled in video. “You cannot use these words here,” the official could be heard saying.

Aditya was first seen as a child artist in Rangeela (1995). He then worked in Pardes, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai and made his film debut as an adult with Shaapit (2010). He is now the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs on Zee TV.

Follow @htshowbiz for more