Dale! Pitbull fans: Bald caps set Guinness World Record record in London’s Hyde Park

In 30 degree Celsius, more than 22,000 people wore a tight plastic cap, white shirt, black tie and aviator sunglasses in London’s Hyde Park, on Friday (July 10) afternoon. This is how fans of rapper Pitbull paid tribute to the headliner at the BST festival. But that’s not all! This mad hatter crowd has set a Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people wearing bald caps”! In addition, Pitbull, who is bald, had to also put on a cap to count towards the record himself, and said while accepting it: “I’m speechless. Who would have thought a first-generation Cuban would be record-breaking and record-making?”

The Cuban-American rapper and singer-songwriter performed at the annual British Summer Time (BST) festival, which is an annual, multi-day outdoor music festival since 2013 and hosts concert series by international artistes over several weekends at the UK’s Hyde Park. It’s at the same gig that Pitbull paid a tribute to England’s football team with a cover of Wonderwall. “Being here I thought, what was the best way to represent you all,” he explained, adding, “And a good friend of mine said, I think you should do this record. So, let’s not just talk about it, let’s do it…”

FIFA connect

Wonderwall is the classic 1995 Oasis track, which has become the unofficial soundtrack for the England team at the FIFA World Cup this year. It’s players have been spotted singing the song, along with their fans after the recent matches, and have reached the semi-finals of the tournament that’s on everyone’s social media timelines. And Pitbull’s version of this song came ahead of England’s 2-1 victory against Norway on July 11. The England team will now go face Argentina in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday, July 15.

Bollywood touch

But that’s not all for the lovers of music and pop-culture to know. Reportedly, popular Hindi film artiste Ananya Panday was also present at this record-breaking stage act in London. In her recent Instagram Stories, the Bollywood actor was seen sharing a glimpse from the tennis match at Wimbledon, and then a video from the fan pit at the Pitbull concert! It’s in this clip that she, along with a sea of fans, were seen grooving to the 2011 hit Rain Over Me.

Flashback to Pitbull’s rise

Pitbull began his career in the early 2000s as a Latin hip-hop artiste. Known as Mr. Worldwide, he rose to international fame by blending hip-hop, pop, and Latin music with chart-topping club hits like Give Me Everything and Timber.