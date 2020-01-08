Kajol says she had a miscarriage when K3G released: ‘The film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:19 IST

Actor Kajol has given an interview to popular Instagram page, Humans on Bombay. In it, she has talked about meeting husband Ajay Devgn for the first time, how they fell for each other, got married and started a family. She also talked about the painful memories of her two miscarriages.

“Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough,” she said in the interview. “But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa and Yug and our family’s complete,” she added.

Kajol and Ajay will be seen together on the big screen again in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which releases on Friday. They have previously worked in films such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha and You, Me Aur Hum.

Also read: Chhapaak trailer reminds Kangana Ranaut of Rangoli’s struggles

Talking about meeting him for the first time, she said, “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends.”

“I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it,” she added. Check out the full post:

Ajay is essaying the role of the warrior Taanaji Malusare, while Kajol is playing his wife, Savitribai Malusare. The movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more