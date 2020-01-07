Kajol recreates DDLJ train scene on TV show as she promotes Tanhaji with Ajay Devgn

bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Kajol will soon star in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a period drama that brings on screen the clash between Marathas and the Mughals. At one of the promotions of the film, Kajol recreated the train sequence from her famous film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, Kajol and Ajay were on Remo D’Souza’s show Dance+ 5 when one of Kajol’s fans requested her to enact the sequence from her most popular film, DDLJ. Being a sport, Kajol agreed — with Remo playing the father (Amrish Puri), Kajol’s fan stepping into the role made famous by Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol was seen running to catch the train. The report added that later, Ajay presented her some flowers.

Kajol was seen wearing a shimmery maroon gown and looked quite stunning. In Tanhaji, she will be seen playing Tanhaji’s wife, Savitri Bai. Ajay’s character is based on real-life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader working under Maratha leader Shivaji. Talking about her role, Kajol said she felt responsible towards her role as there was no reference point to play Savitribai. “The sense of responsibility for this particular character was that I had no reference point. I couldn’t compare her to anybody. The responsibility, as an actor, lies with me, because I have to convince myself that what I’m doing is the right thing. That was a task,” Kajol told PTI in an interview.

She credits the director and costume designer Nachiket Barve for doing thorough research on the role, which is also her first historical part. “Both of them researched, questioned and verified all the facts. I followed what they had to say. When you wear that saree, your body language automatically changes,” she added.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist while Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi feature in significant roles. The movie is slated to release on January 10.

