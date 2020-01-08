Chhapaak trailer reminds Kangana Ranaut of Rangoli’s struggles, actor says ‘my entire family thanks Deepika Padukone for the film’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 10:38 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has extended her support for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak which tells the story of an acid attack survivor. Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor. The actor has said the trailer of Chhapaak reminded her of the struggles that Rangoli went through and her determination to defeat all adversities.

In a video shared online, Kangana talks about the trailer of Chhapaak and showers praises on Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar for making a film on acid attack survivors. “Aap sabhi ko nav warsh ki shubhkaamnaayein. Haal hi me maine film Chhapaak ka trailer dekha aur mujhe wo trailer dekhne ke baaad apni behen Rangoli ke saath hue haadse ki, jo unke saath acid attack hua tha, uski saari yaadein taza ho gai. (A very happy New year to all, I recently watched the trailer of Chhapaak and I was reminded of my sister Rangoli and the acid attack incident that happened with her.)”

Also read: After Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan voices concerns over violence on JNU students, says ‘cannot stay neutral on such issues’

“Apne aur apne parivar ki khatir meri behen Rangoli ki himmat mujhe har mushkil se panga lene ke liye prerit karti hai. Uski muskurahat hi mujhe har dard se panga lene ki wajah deti hai. Aaj mai aur mera parivar Deepika Padukone aur Meghna Gulzar ko dhanyawad karta hai ki unhone is mudde par film banai. Taki isase joojh rahe un jaanbaaz logo ko himmat mile jo apni zindagi se haar maan baithe hain. Is film se un darindo ke muh par tamacha pada hai. Jo apni harkat me to kamyaab ho gae lekin apne iraado me nahi. Jis chehre ko bigaad kar unhone kisi ki himmat ko tod diya tha, aaj is film se wo har chehra khil udhega. Aur jeet jaegi unki jazbo ki khoobsoorti.Asha karti hu is nav warsh mein tezaab ki bikri par panga ho,taaki ye desh acid attack free ho sake. Aur ant me, team Chhapaak ko meri ore se bahut bahut shubhkaamnaayein (Rangoli’s courage for herself and her family always gives me the courage to fight all odds and her smile is the reason I can take upon everyone and every situation. My entire family thanks Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making a film on the subject. The courageous people fighting acid attacks will find strength with the film and it is also a tight slap on the face of those who succeeded in their deeds but not intentions - they managed to attack the face but the courage and determination remains steady and strong. I hope the new year will bring a fight against the sale of acid and our country will be free from acid attacks. Finally, I want to wish my best for Chhapaak and the film’s team),” Kangana further says.

Rangoli shared the video and tweeted, “The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told! @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi”

Recently, Deepika had also appreciated Kangana’s upcoming film Panga where she plays a mother and a kabbadi player. “I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good,” Deepika had said. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is about a woman who fights all odds to make a comeback as a professional kabaddi player after having a child.

Follow @htshowbiz for more