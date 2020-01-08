After Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan voices concerns over violence on JNU students, says ‘cannot stay neutral on such issues’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan joined industry colleagues Deepika Padukone, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Richa Chaddha, Swara Bhaskar, among others, in condemning violence against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday, calling it a “sad and dangerous situation”.

PTI quoted Varun as saying, “Cannot stay neutral on such issues. It’s dangerous & sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this happens: Actor Varun Dhawan on JNU Violence.”

While Richa, Swara, Zeeshan and Sushant Singh have been voicing concerns over violence in universities for some time now, Deepika joined the students in JNU on Tuesday evening. She paid a visit to the campus and stood in support of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was badly injured during the violence on Sunday. Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak. Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap have also been regularly tweeting out in support of the students.

Deepika stood with students at the Sabarmati T-point in JNU, where a public meeting had been called by JNU alumni over Sunday’s violence. She also met Aishe but didn’t address the meeting. She left after an hour, before Aishe speech. Reacting to Deepika’s visit, Aishe said, “When you are in a position, you should speak up”. “There are many people in Bollywood who do not put forth their views when they are not be aired. They are considered role models. I appeal to them: Make inspiring films after something has happened but when you are in that position, also talk about the story that is currently happening.” Later, Aishe told PTI that Deepika expressed solidarity with the JNU students.

Ahead of the release of her first film as a producer, Deepika is widely being praised for taking a stand and standing in solidarity with the students who faced violence. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak features Deepika as acid attack survivor Malti. Deepika’s character is inspired by Delhi’s acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 10.

Varun is currently awaiting the release of Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is slated to hit theatres on January 24 and also stars Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

