Diet Sabya calls out shoddy edit job on Kareena Kapoor’s pic, fans ask ‘where are her knees?’

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:04 IST

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most stunning faces of Bollywood but apparently that is still not enough for some. A new heavily photoshopped picture of the actor is going viral and her fans are less than impressed.

When lifestyle magazine Grazia India shared the picture on their Instagram page, the photo was met with a lot of angry comments by the actor’s fans. “Itna zyada retouch kiya hai ki knees gayab ho gaya (It’s so heavily retouched that her knees have disappeared),” wrote one. “You just photoshopped her legs to half the size of her actual legs! Are you guys for real?,” wrote another. However, Grazia appears to have simply reshared the picture on their page and did not claim to have shot it as well.

Popular Instagram account Diet Sabya also shared an Instagram story about the same. In a screenshot of a chat, someone appears to have sent the picture to Diet Sabya in their DMs, saying, “She’s so beautiful, why did they edit the photo so much? And by that I mean forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind,” the message read. Diet Sabya posted it with the caption, “Why?,” and a laughter emoji.

Also read: Swara Bhasker slams Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for distasteful comment, he says ‘think before you speak’

Earlier in 2018, Kareena’s photoshoot with Vogue also came under scanner. Her taut tummy, without any stretch marks in a bikini photo, made Twitter suspicious. While Kareena or the magazine did not address the airbrushing charges head on, Vogue did release a behind-the-scenes video later in which Kareena looked fit without any signs of stretch marks.

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film received a lot of love from the audience and has collected Rs 167 crore in less than two weeks. She will now be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. She plays a cop in Homi Adjania’s upcoming film.

