Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker slams Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for distasteful comment, he says ‘think before you speak’

Swara Bhasker slams Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for distasteful comment, he says ‘think before you speak’

Swara Bhasker criticised Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa, whose Facebook account shared a controversial remark against her. The filmmaker later responded to her tweet with an apology and added think before speaking.

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Swara Bhasker has wrongly slammed Raaj Shaandilyaa for a comment made on his Facebook account.
Swara Bhasker slammed filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa as he allegedly posted a distasteful comment against her on Facebook. Shandilyaa, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl this year, apologised on social media while adding that Swara should “think before she speaks”.

Swara shared a screenshot of the Facebook post, which read, “Sasti cheezo pe dhyan na dein. “Swara Bhaskar” se mehenga “Dainik Bhaskar” bikta hai (Do not pay attention to cheap items. Dainik Bhaskar is sold at a higher price than Swara Bhaskar).” She posted it on Twitter with her reply, “Next time, before offering a role and sending messages requesting to share your film’s trailers, you also think again about committing ‘cheap acts’. :) Good luck @writerraj sir!”

 

Replying to Swara’s post, Raaj replied on Twitter, “If you did not like my statement, I am wholeheartedly sorry. But there is a request, you should also think before you speak anything about anyone, whether its the country, people or a particular person. And talking about myself, I will definitely offer you a role next time as I have no objections to you being an actor.”

 

Swara was among several Bollywood celebrities who gathered at Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday night to protest against the violence on JNU campus in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza turn emotional as they join protest against JNU violence, Anurag Kashyap says ‘We aren’t fools, we are watching’

Swara, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, took to Twitter on Sunday night to appeal to the people on social media to reach the campus “to pressure the government and Delhi Police” to control the violence. She later tweeted, “My mom is safe. JNU is peaceful for now & the gates are open! Eternal gratitude to the citizen protestors of Delhi who showed up at JNU main gate earlier tonight- you saved JNU! Thanks to the media and reporters who risked their own safety & showed us what terror was unleashed today.”

