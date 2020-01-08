e-paper
Home / India News / When you’re in a position, you should speak up: JNUSU President on Deepika’s visit

When you’re in a position, you should speak up: JNUSU President on Deepika’s visit

Deepika was spotted standing with students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting had been called by JNU alumni over Sunday’s violence

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 04:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone meets JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh during a protest against the violence in JNU, at JNU Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone meets JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh during a protest against the violence in JNU, at JNU Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI file photo)
         

Even as Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), here on Tuesday, to show solidarity with students, the JNUSU president was unmoved and targeted the actor for not speaking at the meet.

“When you are in a position you should speak up,” JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh said after the actor left without addressing the meet.

Deepika was spotted standing with students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting had been called by JNU alumni over Sunday’s violence. She also met Ghosh who received injuries. Padukone didn’t address the meeting and left after an hour.

Amid drones flying over the meeting to keep an eye on students, Aishe targeted the JNU administration for filing complaints against her. “There are 3 FIRs against me, but I am not scared of the V-C. Even if you file 70 FIRs for all the 70 days of struggle against fee hike, we will continue our struggle”

The meeting was also attended by former JNU students, including Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, D. Raja and Kanhaiya Kumar.

Kumar, who was targeted for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in JNU few years ago, said, “I am called the leader of tukde-tukde gang. I take it as an honour.”

“Hatred for the JNU is not hatred for a university or ideology, but the thought as how a country should be,” Kanhaiya. “The government is making a mistake. They have chosen an enemy that is intelligent and studies,” he remarked.

--IANS

rag/pcj

