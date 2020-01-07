Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: As Angrezi Medium makers reveal his look, we revisit his best performances

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:23 IST

On the occasion of the 53rd birthday of actor Irrfan Khan, the makers of his new film Angrezi Medium released a new picture of the actor. Angrezi Medium is a sequel of Irrfan’s hit film, Hindi Medium.

Sharing the picture, Maddock Films wrote: “#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top,it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake !! Love n Light.”

In Angrezi Medium, he will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripahthi.

Irrfan was last seen in Karwaan where he featured alongside Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and internet star Mithila Palkar. Early in 2018, Irrfan posted a social media note announcing that he had been diagnosed with a rare disease and needed to take time off to recuperate and get treated. He went to the UK where he got treated for cancer and returned home in April 2019.

As fans ardently wait for his next, here is revisiting 10 of his best performances:

Hindi Medium (2017)



One of the first films that saw him as the main lead in a mainstream film, Hindi Medium was the story of a middle-class couple struggling to get their kid’s admission in a decent school in Delhi. The film resonated with quite a large number of people, making the film an instant hit.

Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)



The year 2017 saw Irrfan experiment like never before -- from light-hearted issue-based dramas to romances. Tanuja Chandra’s film featured him as an outspoken guy who exudes confidence, wears bright red and yellow clothes, and believes in cherishing the present.

Piku (2015)



Piku remains one of the most memorable films of Irrfan’s career. Shoojit Sircar presented Irrfan an impatient yet resourceful businessman Rana Chaudhary in a light-hearted film. It is Irrfan’s character which brings the much-needed freshness, happiness and stability to the protagonist Piku’s ( played by Deepika Padukone) life.

Haider (2014)



The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial saw Irrfan playing a crucial part of the film’s narrative. Irrfan essayed the role of Roohdaar, whose duty was to remind Haider (played by Shahid Kapoor) to avenge the death of his father. Having some of the best lines in the film makes it a must-watch for all Irrfan fans.

Qissa (2014)



With the Partition of India as its backdrop, the searing Qissa features Irrfan as a conservative Sikh named Umber Singh. Irrfan is authentic in his portrayal as we see his character transform from a stern father to an obsessive patriarch.

The Lunchbox (2013)



Ritesh Batra’s internationally acclaimed film was headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur and Irrfan. A charming film about a lunch box mix-up igniting an unlikely friendship, the film showed how lonely people can be in a teeming metropolis.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)



Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia,the film got Irrfan his first National Award for best actor. He essayed the titular role of Paan Singh, an athlete-turned-dacoit. Irrfan played both the parts with equal ease -- the first being a dedicated and passionate athlete who only had one thing to think about — his food. In the second half, he plays an angry man who feels betrayed by the system as well as society.

Maqbool (2003)



Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Maqbool is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Irrfan played the titular role of Miyan Maqbool, styled on Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Irrfan essayed the devilish character with a conviction that won hearts.The film had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and it was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2004.

Haasil (2003)



Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directorial remains a top favourite among Irrfan fans. Irrfan played a student leader and shows his growth — from a friend, philosopher, and guide to a murderer, abductor, and a ticking time bomb-- with great conviction.

Special mention: Before he impressed all with his acting on the silver screen, Irrfan played interesting parts in popular TV serials Chandrakanta (1994) and Chanakya (1992). While he played senapati Bhadrashaal in this historical drama written and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Irrfan essayed the roles of twin brothers Badrinath and Somnath in Neerja Guleri’s fantasy series.

