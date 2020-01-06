Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga calls Shehnaaz Gill a ‘strong contestant’ but adds that Sidharth Shukla is using her

tv

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:41 IST

Shefali Bagga, the latest contestant to have been evicted out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, has claimed that Sidharth Shukla has been using Shehnaaz Gill in the garb of being a friend. All except Shehnaaz had voted against Shefali in the latest episode which eventually led to her eviction.

Talking about Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bond on the show, she told Indian Express in an interview, “I really like Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond, and I wasn’t trying to create any rift between them. However, I do feel that now he is using her. Everyone has understood that she is a strong contestant. He always tries to put her down, and give more importance to Mahira Sharma. Also, Shehnaaz is not jealous of them, but Shukla keeps saying that to her, which is wrong. As a friend, this is really not acceptable.”

She also opened about her fight with Paras Chhabra over his remark about her profession. She said, “We both are from Delhi and had a very fun-loving relationship. However, recently he crossed his line when he passed offensive comments on my profession. He told me that he keeps journalists like me on the tip of his shoes. Who says that? I was also shocked that none of the housemates supported me. Paras even said that he makes girls like me cry. I mean, who does he think he is to make girls cry for him. It was really disgusting.”

Shefali and Madhurima Tuli received the least number of votes, post which Salman left the task of elimination to Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss asked housemates to vote for the contestant they wanted to eliminate from the house, following which Shefali was evicted from the show.

Shefali was eliminated from the show for the second time. She was evicted before but was sent back into the house as a wild card entry.

The latest episode had actor Kangana Ranaut joining host Salman Khan on stage. She visited the sets of the show along with co-star Jassie Gill to promote her upcoming film, Panga.

