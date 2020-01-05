Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai brushes Sidharth Shukla away, Salman Khan scolds her. Watch

tv

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:36 IST

With her boyfriend Arhaan Khan out of the show, TV actor Rashami Desai has not been having a good time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and it appears that Sunday’s episode will only make things worse for her. Host Salman Khan, who has been trying to help Rashami in all possible ways, will be seen going against her, as per a new promo.

Shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, the promo video shows housemates picking the weaker contestant between Rashami and Mahira Sharma. When Sidharth Shukla picks Rashami over Mahira and walks up to her to put the thumbs down sign on her head, she brushes his hand away and says she will put it herself. This is when Salman intervenes and asks Rashami to allow Sidharth to complete his task.

While Salman has often taken Rashami’s side during the season in fights, he has never held Sidharth completely responsible for any wrongdoing. On Saturday’s episode, as well, Rashami faced Salman’s anger. Salman lashed out at Rashami for her taunts directed at the camerapersons of the show, and saying that she believes she has been portrayed negatively to the audience. “Rashami, cameraman ko taane maar rahe ho. Aapko lagta hai ki aapko negatively portray kar rahe hai hum (Rashami, you are taunting the cameraman. You think we are portraying you negatively). So, I am telling you -- I am opening the doors right now. You may please leave,” Salman said

Also read: Deepika Padukone on birthday: Ranveer Singh always does something special, we make sure we spend quality time with each other

On Sunday’s episode, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen having fun with Salman as she promotes her upcoming film Panga. During their interaction, Salman reveals he is impressed by her blockbuster performances and even tells her that she is capable of playing Salman in his biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more