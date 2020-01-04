Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar day 90 January 4: Salman Khan jokes he had a crush on Kirran and Shah Rukh Khan made a film on it

tv

Asked to decide number of minutes a contestant would be seen on the show, Bigg Boss 13 housemates began fighting over who will stand where. Paras kept dictating Mahira’s decision for the task.

Later, Rashami asked Shehnaaz if she was afraid of Sidharth. Shehnaaz said she did not want to lose him but Rashami advised her to leave him if he scared her.

Salman then made his sudden entry on a rather upset note and chided everyone for not completing the most recent task. “Itna simple task, isme bhi ego, confusion? (You were confused in such a simple task!)” Arti then told Salman that Shefali Bagga began all the ruckus and then. Salman then asked for clarity and announced – Shehnaaz on 30, Sidharth on 15, Vishal on 7.

Salman said, “Jis hisab se Asim aajkal ja rahe hain, should he not be on 30?” Paras then responded that he does not feel so and Salman then chided him for answering for the entire house. “Miserable people in the house, aapsi sehmati ho hi nahi sakti? Ek aadmi to against jaega hi. (You guys cannot reach consensus, at least one person has to go against everyone.),” he said.

Salman also asked why was Asim called crybaby and why was did he call Sidharth’s father a crybaby. Salman said, “Do you know, where Shukla’s father?” He responded that he knew he was no more. “Do you have no manners that you avoid such things? People are getting put off by all of you.”

He also chided Rashami for blaming the camerapersons for portraying her in a negative light. He even asked her to leave if that was her thought, but she refused to leave. Soon, Salman told Sidharth that he uses bad language and next time, Salman will ask him to leave. Salman told him, “Do not do this, gusse me aapki real personality bahar aati hai ki aap kis had tak ja sakte ho… (You show your real self in anger, how low can you stoop).” However, Sidharth kept muttering that he did not abuse people without any provocation. Salman also said everyone should avoid using abuses, shoving and pushing during fights. “This is your new year and I have to come and do this in the first week of the new year.”

After Salman’s TV turned off, Asim went upto Sidharth and apologised. Asim said, “Let us avoid bringing families and Sidharth responded, “You keep it that way, I will maintain it.”

Salman then welcomed Ajay Devgan and Kajol as they graced the stage to promote ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan also remembered their friend Shah Rukh Khan and kept referring to him and his films. Salman did an SRK as he received Kajol from a train standing on the sets. The trio also joked about Shah Rukh Khan’s famous film Darr as Salman revealed he had a crush on someone named Kiran during school. “Wahi se shuru hua, fir maine incident Shah Rukh Khan ko bataya aur usne film bana daali (That is where it all began. I told about my crush to Shah Rukh Khan and he made a film about it,” Salman joked.

