Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Watch her 10 cutest, most romantic videos with Ranveer Singh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:25 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone turns 34 on Sunday and we have just the best treat to brighten up the day of her fans. As the stunning actor gets ready to celebrate her birthday, we bring you her perfect little moments with Ranveer Singh that were the epitome of romance and cuteness.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como. Even though the wedding was an intimate affair, restricted only to the closest family members and friends, the entire country was waiting for their first pictures as a married couple. Of course, when they landed online, everyone was besotted with how picture-perfect they looked.

The two have worked together in three films together, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reportedly, the two grew close and fell in love on the sets of their very first film, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, it took them another six years to acknowledge their relationship in public and get married.

Talking about why she did not live with Ranveer before marriage, Deepika told Harper’s Bazaar US in an interview, “There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me.” She added, “Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way.”

“If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it,” Deepika said.

On her birthday, here are the 10 most adorable moments that she shared with Ranveer:

On being asked about how she manages work and home at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, Deepika said, “There are a lot of married couples here, everyone is equally busy and I don’t think our lives are very different from anyone else’s. You have to respect each other and respect the fact that our careers are very, very important to us. But at the same time, you got to make time for each other... That’s something where we are on the same page. It is important for us to spend quality time with each other and our family and friends. So we make the time for that. We are in the same profession and understand each other’s professional demands and we work around it.”

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together in a film for the fourth time. They will play husband and wife in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film is based on India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

