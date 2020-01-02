Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh ripped his pants at a music fest: ‘I was sewing his pants while people danced around me’

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed that she often carries her sewing kit — safety pins, needle and thread — while travelling with husband Ranveer Singh. She was speaking with Kapil Sharma on his hit chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when she made the revelation.

Given her husband’s unique dressing sense and his penchant to lose control when he is excited, Deepika has to be careful. Narrating an instance when they were at a music festival in Barcelona, she was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me.” She also joked about how her also takes money from his pockets: “I sometimes take money from Ranveer’s purse, like any other housewife.”

Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in November 2018, remain busy in their respective films. While Deepika hasn’t had a release since Padmaavat (2018), she will soon see the release of her film, Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. It also happens to be her first production. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will hit the screens on January 10.

Ranveer, meanwhile, has been busy through much of 2019, shooting for his upcoming film with Kabir Khan, titled 83. The film’s team comprising Ranveer (as Kapil Dev), Harrdy Sandhu (Madan Lal), Saqib Saleem (Mohinder Amarnath), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (Balwinder Sandhu), Tamil actor Jiiva (Krishnamachari Srikkanth) and Sahil Khattar (Syed Kirmani) left for England in May end last year.

The film chronicles India’s unexpected win in 1983 Cricket World Cup in England beating the fancied West Indies. Ranveer’s first-look from the film as Kapil Dev was unveiled on his birthday in July last year. Not just his Bollywood colleagues, even cricketers couldn’t help noticing the similarity with the legendary former Indian captain.

