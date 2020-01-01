e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

Ananya Panday equates struggle to not appearing on Koffee With Karan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a savage reply

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s savage reply to Ananya Panday’s definition of struggle is winning hearts on Twitter but the, trolls asked her to ‘acknowledge her privilege’.

Jan 01, 2020 15:52 IST
Hindustan Times
Ananya Panday made her debut in Student of the Year 2. Her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh too was a success.
Ananya Panday made her debut in Student of the Year 2. Her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh too was a success.
         

Ananya Panday recently had a tongue-in-cheek moment at the newcomers roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, where she shared her own definition of struggle while speaking about nepotism. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year last year, said that he never got to appear on Koffee With Karan or appeared in a film made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Speaking about how she had her own struggle, she said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

 

Sharing how she never taking things lightly, she said, “When SOTY 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn’t even congratulate me till the film released because that’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved, it can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don’t take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that ‘oh you are taking things too lightly’ so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance.”

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also agreed that everyone has their own struggle and went on to add, “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

The viewers were very impressed with how Siddhant concluded Ananya’s statement on nepotism and hailed him as ‘sher’ but they went on to troll Ananya for how she defined her or her dad’s struggle.

A Twitter user wrote, “Heart cries for her. So much struggle! Dad didn’t even go to Koffee with Karan. Wowww!! Should apply for BPL ration card.” Another took a dig at the chat show and said, “Being on Koffee with Karan is a major achievement in #Bollywood. National award vagrh to mazak h!!” One more user tweeted, “I feel like someone needs to sit down with them and explain how easy it is for them, because they don’t really get it otherwise!!” “They are so out of touch...just acknowledge your privilege and move on,” demanded another.

Claiming how proud she was of her father, she said, “Everyone thinks that its all glamourous and I have gotten everything I have ever wanted. I am grateful I am my dad’s daughter, I wouldn’t have wanted any other way. When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away that I am Chunky Panday’s daughter. My dad has worked really hard, he is still working so hard everyday, I am so proud of him. I am proud to be his daughter.”

