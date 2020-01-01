Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans: ‘May the future be kind to all of us’, sons Aryan and AbRam turn red chillies for New Year bash, see pics

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:32 IST

Shah Rukh Khan had an eventful new year celebration as both his elder kids Aryan and Suhana were home to be part of the festivities. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor shared a glimpse of how they celebrated the occasion together. Shah Rukh, too, shared a special New Year wish for his fans along with a happy selfie.

Sharing a picture of herself posing with Shah Rukh’s two sons — Aryan and AbRam on Instagram, Maheep captioned it, “#RedChillies.” All three of them are dressed in red as they party together. Maheep, wearing a red gown with a centre slit, is standing with her hand around Aryan’s shoulder whereas AbRam is in a red tee and is looking upwards at something.

Aryan has a fan following of his own but they often complain that he never smiles for the camera. A fan wrote, “Happy New Year to d pretty women n d 2 handsome young men God bless all.” Pointing out Aryan’s expressions in the picture, a fan wrote, “This 2boys I tell you.... especially the older one always giving angry young man looks pretty much..Why though..aryan. Smile 4 once 4 da camera’s or are you not over you adolescent hormones imbalance yet?? I can’t really blame the little AbRam for his innocent behaviour he’s a child.” Another commented, “Why does This guy never smile he looks like a guard all stiff outside Buckingham palace.”

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to wish his fans post midnight. The actor wrote, “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year.”

Earlier, pictures of Aryan, Suhana and Ananya Panday chilling with friends at Shah Rukh’s bungalow in Alibaug, had appeared online. Ananya had posted a group picture on her Instagram and captioned it, “new year, no new friends #2020 #family.” While Ananya is seen sitting in a green shirt and shorts, Suhana is seen sitting besides her in a short black dress. The picture also showed several of their cousins and friends in the frame.

There were also pictures of Suhana and AbRam leaving for Alibaug ahead of the New Year. While Suhana was in a pink dress, AbRam was in bright casuals.

