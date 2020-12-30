Gauri Khan gives fans early New Year gift, shares unseen photos with Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam

bollywood

There’s still some time to go for 2020 to kick in, but it looks like the New Year has come early for Gauri Khan. The producer and interior designer took to her Instagram story to share pictures with husband and actor Shah Rukh Khan and their youngest child, AbRam. “Happy new year,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Gauri shared pictures from their family vacation in France in March this year. While she had earlier shared one photo of Shah Rukh and AbRam in Native American headgear, she has now shared more previously unseen snaps from the holiday.

Gauri Khan shared pictures from their vacation in France earlier this year.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam were seen wearing Native American headgear.

Recently, Gauri treated fans to pictures from a photoshoot of AbRam. “Guessing he loves the camera!!!” she captioned the clicks. From Ananya Panday to Karisma Kapoor to Malaika Arora, several celebrities flooded the comments section with compliments.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has taken a break from acting after his last release Zero bombed at the box office. He was quite “shaken up” by its failure and even quit the biopic of cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma for this reason, tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, according to the film’s writer Anjum Rajabali.

There has been a lot of conjecture about Shah Rukh’s next project, with reports claiming that he might team up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee or Rajkumar Hirani. However, at an event in October, he said that he will soon make an announcement himself.

“I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it’s good because some of them have given me ideas,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Currently, Shah Rukh has his hands full with his production ventures. His next project as a producer is Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the 2012 hit Kahaani starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

