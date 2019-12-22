Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam dancing at his annual day event goes viral, actor shakes a leg too. Watch video

bollywood

After the Bachchans showed up en familie at the annual function of Aaradhya Bachchan’s school, a new video has emerged where actor Shah Rukh Khan is seen shaking a leg with students at the same event as well as AbRam’s performance. SRK’s son AbRam is also a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

The video that is from Friday also shows Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. After glimpses of AbRam’s performance with his classmates, it shows senior students dancing to Ye Jawani Hai Deewani song which Shah Rukh is also watching. The actor also participates for a bit.

Other stars who accompanied their children to the annual event included Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi with daughter Saira, Hrithik Roshan with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Karisma Kapoor with son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Vidya Balan and Arjun Rampal were also spotted there.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of Aaradhya giving an empowering speech at the function. “I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity,” said Aaradhya during the monologue.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “the proudest moment and voice .. of the girl child .. of Aaradhya , my own ..”

Shah Rukh is yet to announce his new project after his last film, Zero, was not received well by the audience. The actor has said that he is listening to script narrations and will soon announce his new project.