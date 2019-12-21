Amitabh Bachchan is ecstatic about granddaughter Aaradhya’s school performance, calls her ‘pride of the family’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan felt elated after watching Aaradhya Bachchan’s performance on women empowerment during her school annual day event. He retweeted a video from the function, calling her ‘the pride of the family’.

“The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA,” said the actor in his tweet. The 8-year-old star kid was seen delivering a powerful monologue on women empowerment during the performance. Wearing a red-green and yellow sari, Aaradhya presented an Indian avatar.

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

“I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity,” said Aaradhya during the monologue.

Aaradhya’s was a stand-out performance as she spoke with confidence, rare for an 8-year old. Fans, too, took note of her stage act. One person wrote: “Wow!!!!! Extremely talented darling Aaradhya. What a confidence.” Another fan wrote in to say: “#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is doing great work by giving her good upbringing. Thank you and @juniorbachcha for the support. #AaradhyaBachchan is going to rule.”

Amitabh Bachchan along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda was seen at the annual day event themed ‘Kanya’. On Friday, Aishwarya was spotted escorting her daughter from the car to the school premises. Her mother Vrinda Rai was also seen with her. Shah Rukh Khan too made it to the annual function, as his youngest son AbRam studies there. Hrithik Roshan and Raveena Tandon were also there at the function.

