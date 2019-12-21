Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya speaks up for women: ‘We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe’

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 11:25 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at her school’s annual function on Friday. Pictures showed her dressed in a sari. Now, a new video has emerged which shows Aaradhya making an impassioned plea for women’s empowerment and safety.

In the video, Aaradhya says confidently, “I am Kanya, I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected. A world where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world where knowledge will be come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity.”

Aaradhya was dressed in yellow, red and green sari with a belt around her waist to keep her sari in place. She was a picture of poise. In the video, she stands on stage with another lady behind her.

Aishwarya was joined by husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother Brinda Rai, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda. Many other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and photographer Dabboo Ratnani also attended the function.

Like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, the paparazzi frenzy around Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter too is rather high. Speaking about it, Aishwarya had told Pinkvilla, “Protect is the keyword, and it’s the natural instinct of every parent. There’s no getting away from this; it is who we are. And we’ll be like this, I like saying, till my last breath. Having said that, however much we would like to discuss it, it’s not going away. This is the way of our chosen life, this is part of our industry.”

Aishwarya, meanwhile, was recently seen at the prayer meeting of veteran Bollywood makeup artist, Subhash Vagal, popularly called Subbu. The actor, who hasn’t been seen in any film after Fanney Khan, was spotted in a simple black top and blue jeans combination. She will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Ponniyin Selvan, based on a Tamil classic of the same name.

