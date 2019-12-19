Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends makeup artist Subbu’s prayer meet, see pics

bollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at the prayer meet of late makeup artist Subhash Vagal, popular in the film fraternity as Subbu. Making an appearance in black, Aishwarya was a picture of sobriety.

Subbu passed away earlier this month in Mumbai. He had worked with almost all the big names in the industry. Actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had taken to Instagram and put out emotional posts after his demise. Expressing her grief at the untimely passing away of Subbu, Anushka had written: “He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant. A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu.”

Katrina too had left a touching note on Subbu. She had said, “A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it .....such a incredible talent ,The first make up artist i ever worked with, taught me so many things , by my side for so many shoots ,days ,weeks months . It doesn’t seem real , such a gentle kind quiet soul , u never heard him speak about anyone in any way , he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon , cannot believe we will never have our discussions again . Rest in peace subhu you will be missed.”

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will begin working in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan, a film based on a Tamil classic of the same name.

Aishwarya’s last film, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, failed to make a mark at the box office. Aishwarya continues to reign supreme in the hearts and minds of Indians. Her family pictures with her daughter Aaradhya, her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan and other family members are a huge hit with her fans. She continues to endorse some of the top international brands.

