Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri reacts to him kissing Mahira Sharma, doubts if he is ‘playing’ with her

tv

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:14 IST

A new promo of Bigg Boss 13 shows contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma sharing an intimate moment. The one-and-a-half-minute clip ends with him showering her with kisses after their playful fight.

Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri is not happy with this display of affection. In an interview with India Forums, she said that these gestures are making her doubt their relationship of three years.

“Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion,” she said.

Earlier on Bigg Boss 13, Paras opened up about getting Akanksha’s name inked on his wrist and said that he was forced to get the tattoo. In a conversation with Arhaan Khan, he said, “Kyun maine tattoo banwaya, yeh reason nahi pata tujhe? I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa (You know the reason why I got the tattoo? I was mindf**ked and I had to, to calm her down),” he said, adding that she would constantly ask him to prove his love and commitment towards her.

Paras replied that he could always modify the tattoo. “Kitna bada tattoo hai? Yeh tattoo maine iss tareeke se banwaya hai ki kal ko agar mujhe kuch aur banwana ho toh (How big is the tattoo? I got it made so that if tomorrow, I want to get something else made, I can),” he said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra showers Mahira Sharma with kisses, fans call their chemistry ‘fake’

An extremely hurt Akanksha responded to his comments in an interview and said, “The tattoo on his hand was a surprise gift from him. I was in the middle of a shoot when he sent a picture of the tattoo on my phone. And because he had tattooed my signature, I got a tattoo of his name. I never thought that he would cook up this story inside the house,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more