Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha calls him a liar, says he’s made their relationship a joke

Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend has dismissed his claim that he was forced into getting a tattoo of her name, saying he is maligning their relationship with lies.

tv Updated: Dec 07, 2019 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been called out by his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has been called out by his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri.
         

After Paras Chhabra claimed on Bigg Boss 13 that it was girlfriend Akanksha Puri who forced him to get the tattoo of her name done, the TV actor has now poked holes in his declaration. Talking to Bombay Times, Akanksha said she is shocked that Paras is going to any length to ‘malign’ their relationship.

She also dismissed his assertion that he is in a relationship only because his girlfriend “ends up crying” every time he breaks up. “This is not a forced relationship. I am financially and emotionally strong, and I don’t need a man in my life. If he tells me that our relationship is over, I will be more than happy to let him go. When he went inside the house, we did have a conversation that he would do anything to play the game, but I never thought he would malign our relationship,” she said.

Talking about the tattoo, she added, “The tattoo on his hand was a surprise gift from him. I was in the middle of a shoot when he sent a picture of the tattoo on my phone. And because he had tattooed my signature, I got a tattoo of his name. I never thought that he would cook up this story inside the house.”

Akanksha also said she is hurt that Paras tried to link her with Sidharth Shukla. “Sidharth and I have been friends and would meet occasionally. When I started seeing Paras, he had issues with that, so I stopped meeting him. When we broke up almost one-and-a-half-years ago, it was Paras, who had a brief relationship with an actress on the rebound, and only when he pleaded and his family got involved, did I agree to reconcile. Now, he is saying that I cheated on him. Sidharth is a nice guy, but Paras has spoilt my friendship with him,” she said, revealing what really happened.

