Bigg Boss 13 day 62 written update episode 62 December 5: Paras Chhabra exits the game for medical reason, Shehnaaz tell him ‘I love you’

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 00:24 IST

Just a week after Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s shocking exit from Bigg Boss 13 due to medical reasons last week, the housemates were in for yet another shock on Thursday’s episode. Paras had to leave the house suddenly and the development made Shehnaaz confess her love for him.

Here are the top highlights for tonight’s episode:

After the third buzzer, the captaincy task took an ugly turn when Paras disqualified Shefali Jariwala from the game without giving a valid reason. Paras announced his decision claimed that Shefali did not board the train and she had to do so as per the rulebook. Everyone called him unfair but Paras continued to do the task at his own will.

Arhaan and Paras lock horns as Paras takes wrong decisions during the captaincy task ( COLORS )

Arhaan got engaged in a heated discussion with Paras. Rashami Desai tried to calm down an angry Arhaan but he refused ti listen. He told her that he wanted to give up. A disappointed Rashami, ended up taking control and breaks all the task properties, much to everyone’s surprise.

On the other hand, Bhau and Vishal called Paras a cheater. Sidharth Shukla enjoyed the show from the sidelines, mocking everyone.

Later, Shehnaaz was seen crying and Asim kept asking her what the problem was. She continued crying as she said, “Paras kal chala jaega, is wajah se (The reason is that Paras will go away tomorrow). I love him.” Asim began mocking her but realised she was serious and consoled her, saying Paras will return soon.

In the next round of the captaincy task, Hindustani Bhau and Mahira Sharma skipped the train but

Mahira decided to board as she was carrying Bhau’s bag and wanted to give it a shot for the sake of their friendship. Paras took the wrong call once again, disqualifies Arhaan and Bhau. As a result, the entire house turned against him and labelled him as a ‘cheater’. Shefali Bagga added fuel to the fire and threw Mahira’s bag on the roof.

Asim soon had a discussion with Himanshi who told him that it would be best if she exits the game now as he would concentrate on the game better. “I am concentrating on the game like never before ever since you entered,” Asim quipped.

Arti claimed her finger was hurt and Asim caused the injury. Arti called upon Sidharth who began asking Asim repeatedly, “Dum nahi raha mardo se ladne ka? (Do you have no courage left to face the men?)”

Soon, Sidharth began calling Asim ‘toy boy’. Bhau went up to Sidharth, questioning him for his words but they began arguing with each other.

Vishal went upto him and told Sidharth,” Aapko na dosti nibhani ati hai, na game (You are neither playing the game nor continuing your friendship).” Bhau asked the girls of the house to stand up against Sidharth and his misogynistic ways.

Cancelling the task, Bigg Boss announced that Sidharth would be nominated for next two weeks. Paras then told Sidharth that he was the one who did all the wrongs but housemates charged upon him as he is easily instigated.

Bigg Boss also announced that Paras will have to exit the house for a few days as his finger needed treatment that was not possible inside the house. Paras later told everyone that the finger required surgery.

Assuring the housemates that he will be back soon, Paras makes an exit. While Shehnaaz at and cried alone and Arti sat by her side, Mahira was seen hugging Sidharth and crying.

Next morning, Mahira refused to cook breakfast and Arhaan and Rashami prepared breakfast for everyone. On the other hand, Sidharth spoke his heart out to Shehnaz saying her that the game is going to get tough for him as he is now playing against 11 people and everyone has turned against him for some reason or the other.

He assured her that if she changed sides, he won’t be upset and would always understand her decision knowing that the game can get tougher and everyone has to survive.

