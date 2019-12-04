Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena says she will be back, calls Sidharth a ‘good guy’ but says ‘it will be disaster if we ever get together’

tv

One of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 13 - Devoleena Bhattacharjee - had to exit the show as she suffered from severe backache and doctors advised her complete bed rest. However, the famous Gopi Bahu from hit TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is excited to make a comeback soon.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Devoleena said, “Sidharth is arrogant and badtameez, but deep down, he is a good guy at heart. The whole romance angle with him was just a joke. My mother might think that we make a good pair because she hasn’t met him. If Sidharth and I ever get together, it will be nothing less than disaster.” After having several fights with him, Devoleena was recently seen playfully flirting with Sidharth, even as the two remained on opposing sides inside the house.

Promising to return to the house soon, she added, “Whatever happened was destiny. But, when I was exiting Salman (Khan) sir told me that I should come back soon because this season is the most exciting one so far. I will be back.”

She also told the tabloid that she earned a great friend in Rashami, adding that Shehnaaz is ‘fake’. “Rashami was a great friend and I feel that I could not have survived in the house last week, if she was not around. Shehnaaz is fake, paltu and can never be trusted. Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz are the only people who fight in the house to get attention.”

Sharing a video from the time when her exit was announced and she sang Ye Dosti ( Sholay) as Rashami held her hand, Devoleena wrote on Instagram, “Best friends? Well, yeah, you could definitely call us that. But I think we are more like SISTERS.”

She also shared pictures from the time when former contestant Dalljiet Kaur visited her. “Who says that we don’t get real connection in Biggboss house. I feel so proud and blessed that I’ve earned these really precious diamonds in this house only. Thanks for coming @kaurdalljiet.”

