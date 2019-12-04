Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta enters the house, likely to stay for two weeks

tv

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and TV producer Vikas Gupta has entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and will remain there for a few days. As per a Spotboye report, Vikas entered the house on Tuesday and his entry is likely to be aired on Wednesday.

Retweeting a post about his entry on the show, Vikas had made a cryptic tweet where he wrote, “Really Is This True ?????,” along with a laughing emoji.

Really 😃 Is This True ????? https://t.co/FfHL6sYfLk — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) December 3, 2019

However, a picture of Vikas on Bigg Boss sets began doing the rounds online Wednesday afternoon, confirming his entry on the show. In the image, Vikas is seen sitting in a chair wearing grey kurta pajama and a telephone is placed beside him. Will he call and order housemates about a few tasks before actually meeting them? We will get to know soon.

#VikasGupta on the sets of #BiggBoss13 #BB13



RT If you are excited about his entry pic.twitter.com/T9YQor27fy — Reality Post (@TheRealityPost) December 4, 2019

Reports suggested that Vikas may stay inside the house for two weeks and exit the house later, when the makers expect Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return having recovered from debilitating backache. Devoleena exited the show for medical reasons this Saturday after her backache aggravated and she was advised complete bed rest.

Tuesday’s episode saw re-entry of journalist Shefali Bagga and actor Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13, just a few weeks after they were voted out. Actor Madhurima Tuli also entered the house as a wild card entry on the episode, giving grief to her ex, actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who has been on the show for a few weeks now.

Earlier talking about not winning his season where he had quite a few major fights with season winner Shilpa Shinde, Vikas had told Hindustan Times, “I always thought I will reach top two. Shilpa Shinde was popular as she has been working for 15 years and my public image was made in just 105 days. But you know that you have played a sensible game, so when Hina Khan entered the finale I felt bad for a moment. One shouldn’t forget that Hina has also worked in top shows for eight years.”

