Sanjay Dutt says he is ready to make Kriti Sanon his 309th girlfriend after her Panipat performance

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:56 IST

Sanjay Dutt is all set to return to silver screen with period drama Panipat, also starring Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. Sanjay visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with Kriti for the promotions of the film and joked that she can become his next girlfriend.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, show host Kapil Sharma enquired Sanjay about his 308 girlfriends, as documented in the latter’s biopic, Sanju. The actor replied that he still has to keep a count and since he is so impressed by Kriti’s performance, she can easily become his 309th girlfriend.

While Kriti plays Sadashiv Rao’s wife Parvati Bai, Sanjay plays the main antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali in the film. The two will be accompanied by director Ashutosh Gowariker on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about how Ashutosh has imagined Parvati Bai as a very strong person, Kriti told IANS in an interview, “Ashu sir, I feel, is someone who cannot see his women weak. He has this thing. I think it comes from the fact that he has a very strong woman with him, Sunita. I am so glad because even though his films are period, his characters are very contemporary. He has made Parvati Bai as someone who fights, who can protect her women and her people if the need be. Giving that power to her, giving that stature to her is very empowering. When you get to play such a character, you just feel proud.”

She added, “I tried googling Parvati Bai. There is nothing on Internet about her except where she was born, she travelled with them and how she died. I think a lot of it in the film comes from Ashu sir. My history book was Ashu sir. I think he is better than any history book! He is so well-read and he knows every small detail of what has happened -- not only about this war, but in general.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma challenges Akshay Kumar to wake up at 3 am for their Good Newwz episode. Watch video

Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between Marathas and Afghan invader Abdali’s army in 1761. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Suhasini Mulay in prominent roles. The film hits theatres on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more