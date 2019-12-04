Kapil Sharma challenges Akshay Kumar to wake up at 3 am for their Good Newwz episode. Watch video

tv

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 12:23 IST

Kapil Sharma, who had shot an earlier episode with Akshay Kumar at 6 in the morning, has now challenged the actor to reach the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as early as 3am. The comedian has shared a video in which, he along with his entire team, can be seen challenging Akshay to wake up at 3am.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “Wake up challenge to @akshaykumar from team #TheKapilSharmaShow we r ready to shoot even at 3 am.. come soon with #GoodNewwz @kikusharda @bharti.laughterqueen @krushna30 @chandanprabhakar @bharat_shutterlust #comedy #fun #laughter #movies #bollywood.”

Kapil is seen sharing the couch with comedians Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek in the video. He says how after waking up at 6 am for an earlier episode with Akshay during the promotions of his film Housefull 4, they have now chosen to shoot the next one as early as 3am.

Akshay is expected to appear on the show along with his Good Newwz co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to release on December 27.

The makers recently released a new dance number Sauda Khara Khara from the film. The song is a remake of Sukhbir’s pop number that featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea and also features the Punjabi singer. The 3 minute 40 seconds song is shot in a typical Punjabi wedding setup where Kiara, Diljit and Akshay are seen grooving to the dhol beats.

Also read: Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma win the red carpet. Read complete winners list

Good Newwz revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara are shown as couples trying to conceive babies through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged, leading to a comedy of errors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more