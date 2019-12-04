Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma win the red carpet. Read complete winners list

bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019 in Mumbai on Tuesday. From Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, many celebrities walked the red carpet in their stylish best at the event.

Alia Bhatt arrived in a black and pink gown and was named the Most Stylish Star (Female). The actor had a reunion with her Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan as the two went on to pose for the paparazzi together. Varun was named the Most Glamorous Star (Male).

Diana Penty, Kiara Advani, Kriti and Nupur Sanon, Ananya Panday at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rajkummar Rao, Daisy Shah, Nushrat Bharucha, Ankita Lokhande at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was the star of the evening in a white suit with a cape and was honoured with the Most Stylish Star (Male) award. Anushka Sharma too, walked the red carpet in a baby pink gown with a thigh-high slit and took home the trophy for the Most Glamorous Star (Female).

Malaika Arora stole the spotlight once again in a sheer grey and white gown and won the Diva of the Year award. Ananya Panday, who will now be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh, was named the Emerging Face of Fashion at the awards ceremony. Kartik walked away with the Hotstepper of the Year (Male) title whereas Kiara Advani won the title in the female category. She arrived for the event in a yellow gown.

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Amyra Dastur, Akshara Haasan, Warina Hussain and Karan Johar at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kriti Sanon, now gearing up for the release of the period drama Panipat, won the Fit & Fabulous award. The actor walked the red carpet in a shimmery black dress and was accompanied by her sister, Nupur Sanon, who arrived in a neon green gown.

Among other categories, Dia Mirza was named the Woman of Style & Substance while Rajkummar Rao was given the title of Risk Taker of the Year. Saif Ali Khan, who kept it simple in a blue suit, won the Style Icon award at the event.

While actor Tiger Shroff skipped the event, his sister Krishna Shroff was spotted at the red carpet with boyfriend Eban Hyams. Among others who attended the awards night were Yami Gautam, Ankita Lokhande and Amyra Dastur.

