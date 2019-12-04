e-paper
Aamir Khan wishes Babita Phogat on her wedding as she takes extra phera for Beti Bachao

Aamir Khan has wished Babita Phogat on her wedding as she tied the knot with wrestler Vivek Suhag on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Babita Phogat got married to Vivek Suhag in a traditional ceremony.
         

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who played the father of Gita and Babita Phogat, Mahavir Singh, in the 2016 hit film Dangal, has extended his good wishes to Babita as she got married.

Aamir took to Twitter to congratulate Babita on the occasion. “Dear @BabitaPhogat , wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love.,” he tweeted late Tuesday.

 

Babita took an extra ‘phera’ at her marriage with fellow wrestler Vivek. The couple is said to have taken eight -- instead of customary seven -- rounds around the sacred fire to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

The Commonwealth Games 2010 gold medallist tied the knot on Sunday with Suhag. The wedding rituals and ceremonies were conducted at their ancestral village Balali in Haryana.

Also read: Akshay Kumar: ‘I work with new directors because big directors don’t take me’

Geeta also shared the pictures from the wedding, where she can be seen wearing a red lehenga.

 

The government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign aims to create awareness about the welfare of girls in the country.

The Phogat sisters have earned international fame on the mat. The family gained a near-cult status after the release of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar played the younger and older versions of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal broke all records at the box office and made a lifetime collection of Rs 387 crore in the domestic market. It also crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box office. The film also got Zaira’s first National Film Award for best supporting actress.

Dangal, is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, according to a Yahoo India report. .

