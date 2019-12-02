e-paper
Aamir Khan’s Dangal named Blockbuster of the Decade by Yahoo India, is followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been named the Blockbuster of the Decade by Yahoo India. It is followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

bollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:08 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal.
Aamir Khan in a still from Dangal.
         

The 2016 Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which crossed the Rs 2,000-crore mark at the global box office, is the biggest blockbuster of the decade, according to a Yahoo India report. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film narrates the inspiring story of wrestler sisters and their coach father.

Dangal is followed by Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan's PK, according to Yahoo India Decade in Review report. Other films in the list of top 10 blockbusters of the decade include Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War, Chennai Express and Dabangg.

In 2019, Salman Khan flexed his muscles at the top yet again, as most searched male celebrity of the year, with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar making up the top three.

Actor Sunny Leone was once again most searched female celebrity of 2019 - a position she has held through most of the decade, pushing actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone lower down the Yahoo India Year in Review 2019 list.

While actor Hrithik Roshan emerged as the male style icon of the year, newbie Sara Ali Khan, who impressed netizens with her unique style statements, has been named female style icon of 2019.

The results are based on an analysis of user's interest patterns based on what they searched for, read, recommended and shared, Yahoo India said.

