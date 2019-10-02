Roger Federer wants Bollywood movie recommendations, fans suggest Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Lagaan

bollywood

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:58 IST

Tennis player Roger Federer has asked fans on Twitter for movie recommendations, including a few ‘Bollywood classics’, and suggestions are pouring in. “A Bollywood classic maybe?” Federer asked Twitter on Wednesday, to which he received nearly 3000 responses in a couple of hours.

Federer thanked a fan who recommended Sholay, Lagaan, Dangal and Jodha Akbar, and also revealed that he hadn’t seen Danny Boyle’s 2008 Oscar-winning hit, Slumdog Millionaire.

A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Among the top voted suggestions were Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal and Lagaan. Both are sports dramas. While Dangal tells the story of two female wrestlers and their coach father, Lagaan is set against a period backdrop and is about a cricket match between Indians and Imperial Britishers.

Other popular Aamir recommendations included 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par. Some of the recent films he was recommended were AndhaDhun, which won Ayushmann Khurrana a National Film Award, and Stree, a horror-comedy that was a box office hit.

The entire exchange also provided some insight into Federer’s movie preferences. The legendary sportsman revealed that it took him three attempts to understand Inception; that he considers The Shawshank Redemption to be a classic; Good Will Hunting is one of his favourites; and that he loved Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther and Wonder Woman.

In the end, Federer seems to have picked Pokemon: Detective Pikachu as his in-flight entertainment. The animated/live-action film starred Ryan Reynolds as a talking Pikachu, and was a box office success.

