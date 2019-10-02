e-paper
Roger Federer wants Bollywood movie recommendations, fans suggest Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Lagaan

Roger Federer asked his fans to recommend a Bollywood classic that he could watch. Here’s what fans suggested.

bollywood Updated: Oct 02, 2019 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Guess which movie Roger Federer is watching today?
Guess which movie Roger Federer is watching today?
         

Tennis player Roger Federer has asked fans on Twitter for movie recommendations, including a few ‘Bollywood classics’, and suggestions are pouring in. “A Bollywood classic maybe?” Federer asked Twitter on Wednesday, to which he received nearly 3000 responses in a couple of hours.

Federer thanked a fan who recommended Sholay, Lagaan, Dangal and Jodha Akbar, and also revealed that he hadn’t seen Danny Boyle’s 2008 Oscar-winning hit, Slumdog Millionaire.

 

Among the top voted suggestions were Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal and Lagaan. Both are sports dramas. While Dangal tells the story of two female wrestlers and their coach father, Lagaan is set against a period backdrop and is about a cricket match between Indians and Imperial Britishers.

Other popular Aamir recommendations included 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par. Some of the recent films he was recommended were AndhaDhun, which won Ayushmann Khurrana a National Film Award, and Stree, a horror-comedy that was a box office hit.

The entire exchange also provided some insight into Federer’s movie preferences. The legendary sportsman revealed that it took him three attempts to understand Inception; that he considers The Shawshank Redemption to be a classic; Good Will Hunting is one of his favourites; and that he loved Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther and Wonder Woman.

In the end, Federer seems to have picked Pokemon: Detective Pikachu as his in-flight entertainment. The animated/live-action film starred Ryan Reynolds as a talking Pikachu, and was a box office success.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 13:57 IST

