Virat Kohli calls Ae Dil Hai Mushkil his favourite Anushka Sharma film: ‘I sometimes watch scene where she has cancer’

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:18 IST

Anushka Sharma won rave reviews for her performance as the spirited Alizeh in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Not just the audience and critics, the actor’s husband Virat Kohli loved her performance in the film, so much so, that he sometimes watches clips of it on YouTube.

In an interview with India Today, the cricketer said that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was “hands down” his favourite film starring Anushka. “That character for me is my most favorite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open YouTube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir (Kapoor) comes back.... that song is etched in my heart. It is never gonna be going anywhere,” he said.

The song Virat is talking about is a sad version of Channa Mereya. Watch the scene here:

Just last month, Virat rang in his birthday with Anushka. The two documented their trek through the mountains of Bhutan on Instagram, much to the delight of their followers.

Anushka wished Virat with a romantic Instagram post, in which she called him her “blessing” and “one true love”. She wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

The cricketer thanked fans for their wishes and wrote, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.”

Though Anushka has not yet made an announcement about her next project as an actor after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, she has her hands full with her production ventures. She will serve as the executive producer on the Netflix series Mai. “This is my second collaboration with Netflix after Bulbul and we are again looking to disrupt the kind of content audiences are consuming,” she told PTI in a statement, adding that they were “looking forward to push the content envelope”.

