Virat Kohli’s adorable post for wife Anushka Sharma: ‘Walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:06 IST

Anushka Sharma is currently spending quality time with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai after she came to receive him at the Mumbai airport upon his return from Kolkata. Virat has now shared a throwback picture with Anushka from their Bhutan vacation a few weeks ago.

Virat posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love@anushkasharma.” The two can be seen on a mountain trek. Anushka is seen walking ahead of Virat as they are surrounded by natural beauty.

The picture got over 3 lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan hailed the couple for setting “couple goals” whereas another wrote, ”Cute couple Virushka”. One more fan wrote, “You are so close to nature @anushkasharma @virat.kohli.” Another candid comment read, “Wo sab to thik he sirf outside off stump wala line sambhal lena bhaiya.”

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where the former welcomed the Team India captain with a warm hug. An excited Anushka waited for him in the car and hugged him the moment they met.

Anushka Sharma welcomed Virat Kohli with a warm hug. ( Varinder Chawla )

Virat had celebrated his birthday with Anushka in Bhutan. They shared several pictures of their time amid the nature, bonding with the locals, visited monasteries and playing with calves.

Anushka had also shared a touching note on Instagram to wish Virat on his birthday. She wrote, “This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love.”

Also read: Rasika Dugal on working with Mira Nair in A Suitable Boy: ‘It’s a treat to be part of an ensemble cast like that one’

Anushka was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She has reportedly been signed for Seven -- the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta. It will be directed by Farah Khan and co-produced by Rohit Shetty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more