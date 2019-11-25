Anushka Sharma welcomes Virat Kohli with a big hug after Test win, Alia Bhatt accompanies an injured Ranbir Kapoor. See pics

bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the airport on late Sunday night and among them were Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt. While Anushka came to receive cricketer husband Virat, Alia was seen accompanying Ranbir on a flight.

Anushka was all smiles at the airport where she came to receive Virat upon his return from Kolkata after emerging as the first Indian captain to win seven consecutive Test matches. The Team India captain guided India to a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh in their first pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at the Eden Gardens this weekend.

Anushka Sharma arrives at the airport to receive Virat Kohli. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka Sharma gives Virat Kohli a warm hug upon his arrival. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anushka, wearing a pink sweatshirt was overjoyed to see Virat, who walked in black casuals and gave him a warm hug as soon as he stepped into the car. Anushka has been accompanying the cricketer on his international tours this year but did not join him in Kolkata. She had earlier accompanied him to West Indies and Australia.

Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranbir and Alia seem to have taken some time off from their gruelling shooting schedules as Ranbir is recuperating from an injury. The two were spotted together at the airport. While Alia walked in a blue shirt and white trousers and strolled her luggage, Ranbir was in black casuals and had his hand in a bandage.

Alia wrapped up the second schedule of her film Sadak 2 a few weeks ago. Ranbir has been shooting for Shamshera and leaked pictures of him on the sets of the film have leaked online. He was spotted with a beard and messy hair and sported a handmade khadi vest and a stole tied around his head.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film is the first in a trilogy and will hit theatres next year.

