Anushka Sharma likes to wear Virat Kohli’s clothes: ‘Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy’

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:04 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has revealed in her latest interview that she loves to steal clothes from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s closet. Talking to Vogue magazine, Anushka said Virat likes it when she does that.

“I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff,” Anushka said. “Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” she added.

In the same interview, Anushka also mentioned how not wearing pink on her wedding day was not an option for her and how she doesn’t believe in following trends. Anushka and Virat got married two years ago in Italy. The kept their wedding a complete secret from everyone and shared pictures on social media just hours later. Anushka’s look in the pink Sabyasachi lehenga instantly went viral.

Anushak and Virat are currently on a vacation in Bhutan. They have been sharing pictures from their adventures on social media almost every day. The two are there as part of his extended birthday celebrations. Virat turned 31 on November 5.

Anushka shared a series of pictures on Instagram with her “confidante” on his birthday. In the photos, the two were seen lighting up a lamp in a monastery. Calling Virat ‘a blessing’ in her life, Anushka wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

She also shared about a memorable trekking experience from the trip and penned a long post on Monday. The duo, while trekking for 8.5 km, stopped in a village on a mountain where they were showered with love by the villagers. Touched by the beautiful gesture of the villagers, Anushka shared her heartfelt emotions in her post along with a series of pictures on her Instagram.

