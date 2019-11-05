Anushka Sharma wishes ‘one true love’ Virat Kohli on his birthday with heartfelt note, calls him ‘My blessing, my friend’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:25 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has wished a Happy Birthday to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, who turned 31 on Tuesday, November 5. Anushka shared several pictures from the couple’s Bhutan holiday on social media.

She wrote alongside the pictures, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

The first of the three pictures shows the couple posing next to some candles inside what appears to be a Buddhist temple. In the second picture, Virat and Anushka can be seen lighting the candles, while the third one is a happy selfie.

Earlier in the day, Anushka had shared more pictures from their trip, and written about a happy encounter with some locals during a trek. She’d written, “Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers!”

She continued, “Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever.”

On Monday, the actor had given fans a small glimpse inside the couple’s trip, posting pictures and videos of the picturesque Bhutanese mountains. Fan accounts had also shared pictures of the couple interacting with the locals.

Virat had also shared a picture on Instagram, captioning the post, “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.”

