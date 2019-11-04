Anushka Sharma chills in Bhutanese ‘sabzi mandi’ with Virat Kohli ahead of his birthday. See pics

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are in Bhutan, ahead of his 31st birthday on Tuesday. Anushka has shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram, while several fan accounts have got their hands on candid pictures of the couple.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka shared several pictures of the mountains, and other scenic views. The first couple of pictures seem to be from a ‘sabzi mandi’, and Anushka can be seen posing with a backpack. Other pictures show a serene waterfall, some Buddhist prayer flags, and a couple of dogs lounging in a field.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka’s fan accounts shared pictures of the couple having a stroll around town and interacting with fans and locals. Anushka routinely accompanies Virat around the world on his tours with the Indian cricket team. He has been rested for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. He will, however, return for the test series.

The couple was involved in a bit of a controversy recently, when former cricketer Farrokh Engineer claimed that he had seen BCCI officials fetching tea for Anushka during the World Cup. Anushka denied the accusations in a strongly worded statement, shared on social media last week. She’d written, “Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it.” Engineer later said that he had made the comments in jest.

Anushka and Virat were also spotted together at actor Amitabh Bachchan’s lavish Diwali party. The couple had shared pictures of their looks on Instagram. “Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph,” Anushka had captioned one post.

The actor hasn’t appeared in a film since Zero, which was a critical and commercial failure, despite starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, in addition to Anushka. She has reportedly signed on to appear in a remake of Satte Pe Satta, directed by Farah Khan and rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan.

