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    Uttar Pradesh supplementary budget gets final touches, to be presented today

    The state government may earmark funds for infrastructure projects, including the expressways that were recently approved by the state cabinet and incorporate additional incentives or announce new schemes for the youth and women

    Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 08:57:40 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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    The Uttar Pradesh government is set to present its first supplementary budget for 2026-27 on Tuesday to fund the projects and schemes that have been recently approved, complete the ongoing ones or those which chief minister Yogi Adityanath may like to implement ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

    In February, the state government presented an annual budget (2026-2027) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest-ever for the state — and incorporated new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore. (FILE PHOTO)
    In February, the state government presented an annual budget (2026-2027) of ₹9.12 lakh crore — the largest-ever for the state — and incorporated new schemes worth ₹43,565.33 crore. (FILE PHOTO)

    Those aware of the development said the state finance department gave final touches to the supplementary budget late on Monday evening, accommodating directives of the chief minister and minister for finance Suresh Khanna.

    Speaking to the media on Monday, Adityanath also gave indications that his government would give respectable honorarium to aanganwadi workers, Asha workers, cooks and village chowkidars and the state government may provide additional funds in the supplementary budget to increase the honorarium.

    The state government may also earmark funds for infrastructure projects, including the expressways that were recently approved by the state cabinet and incorporate additional incentives or announce new schemes for the youth and women.

    In February, the state government presented an annual budget (2026-2027) of 9.12 lakh crore — the largest-ever for the state — and incorporated new schemes worth 43,565.33 crore. In the supplementary budget, the government may accommodate requests of various departments for earmarking funds or provide additional funds.

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    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Uttar Pradesh Supplementary Budget Gets Final Touches, To Be Presented Today
    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Uttar Pradesh Supplementary Budget Gets Final Touches, To Be Presented Today
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