Anushka Sharma gets a hug from Virat Kohli after her strong statement, calls him ‘light that never goes out’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:07 IST

A day after laying waste to her trolls, actor Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka took to Instagram to share the pictures, which show her embracing Virat.

She wrote alongside the pictures, “There is a light that never goes out.” The couple can be seen standing in front of a neon sign. She’s wearing an off-shoulder top and distressed denims, while Virat is dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans.

Anushka’s post has already been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times in just an hour. Several of her fans left comments under the post. While one person called them a ‘beautiful couple’, others left heart emojis.

On Thursday, Anushka had written a long statement denouncing all the allegations of favouritism made against her, especially in relation to her presence at India’s cricket matches. Anushka’s response was sparked by a recent statement made by former cricketer Farokh Engineer, in which he’d claimed to have seen members of the selection committee fetching cups of tea for her. Anushka had retorted, “I drink coffee.”

She’d written, “Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it.” Engineer later said that he had made the comments in jest.

Also read: Anushka Sharma takes down every lie against her with ‘I drink coffee’ note, Ranveer Singh leads Bollywood in applauding her

Anushka and Virat were also spotted together at actor Amitabh Bachchan’s lavish Diwali party. The couple also shared pictures of their looks on Instagram. “Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph,” Anushka had captioned one post.

The actor hasn’t appeared in a film since Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, but was a critical and commercial failure. She has reportedly signed on to appear opposite Hrithik Roshan in a remake of Satte Pe Satta, directed by Farah Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:03 IST