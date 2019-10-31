Anushka Sharma takes down every lie against her with ‘I drink coffee’ note, Ranveer Singh leads Bollywood in applauding her

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted to recent comments made by former cricketer Farokh Engineer about having seen members of the Indian selection committee fetched cups of tea for her. Anushka, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, refuted the claims and ended her statement by saying, “I drink coffee.”

She wrote in a social media post shared on Thursday that she has maintained her silence on such matters for years, and the reason she has decided to break her silence isn’t because this latest incident has upset her, but because she doesn’t want her silence to be mistaken as her weakness.

“I have always been of the opinion that maintaining silence on false & fabricated news and stories against one is the best way to deal with your detractors. This is how I have handled my career for 11 years now. I always saw dignity & truth embedded in the shadow of my silence,” the actor wrote. She added, “They say, say a lie so many times repeatedly that it starts to look like the truth and I am afraid this is what has been happening with me. My silence has made the lies spitted against me seem true but that ends today.”

Anushka also recalled past instances in which she was blamed for the performance of the Indian national team. She wrote, “I have stayed quiet through all the times I was blamed for the performance of my then boyfriend, now husband Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. I kept quiet then. My name has been used in fabricated stories claiming that I am part of close-door team meetings and influenced selection processes and I have kept silent. My name has been wrongfully used to say how I have been given preferential treatment or how I have overstayed my authorised time with my husband on foreign tours which if anyone really cared about finding facts from the board, would know that I have always and always followed protocol but yet. I kept quiet.”

Anushka’s statement was praised on social media. Reacting in the comments section, actor Ranveer Singh wrote, Hahahaha! hard hard ... Diyela hai.” The actor’s brother wrote, “Bravo.” Other Bollywood personalities hailed her statements, particularly the final line. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “She hits it out f the park. Massive strike huge hit it’s outta here !!!” Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Love you anushka! And coffee > tea.”

“Truth has become about convenience,” wrote rapper Badshah, while comedian Mallika Dua commented, “Strong and robust like her drink of choice.”

Engineer in an interview to The Times of India had criticised Indian selectors, and had said, “All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma cups of tea.”

On Twitter, fans appreciated Anushka’s stance. “More Power to you. Well said. I hope the media atleast now is little more responsible than making headlines for TRP. The last ball six was fantastic, Coffee it is and not Tea,” one person wrote. “Some old retired players are actually jealous of @imVkohli and that’s the reason they are trying to disrupt his concentration by creating baseless controversies. Just IGNORE all this crap. You don’t need to give any explanation,” wrote another.

Here’s the rest of Anushka’s statement:

My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet. I was asked to stand in a group photo by the High Commissioner’s wife despite my hesitation to be in it, and a huge issue was created over this blaming me for intentionally wanting to be part of it and the said event, even though i was invited for it. An official clarification was issued by the board on the same and I still kept quiet.

And the latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it’s about convenience! If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it’s your opinion but don’t drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations.

It’s not like this last piece of ‘news’ has upset me more and that’s why I have decided to break my silence. They have all been as regressive and horrible and malicious and vicious. So, don’t take this letter as my retort to this ‘news’ . Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it. I have led my life, built my own career with utmost dignity and I am not going to compromise that for anything. Maybe, it’s hard for some to believe that, because, I am a self-made, independent woman who only happens to be the wife of a cricketer.

... and for the record. I drink coffee.

