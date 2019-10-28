Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had the happiest Diwali ever. Check out how they decorated their home

bollywood

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:24 IST

One of Bollywood’s most happening couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma exuded major romantic couple vibes while posing in their best traditional avatars on Diwali. In the pictures Virat is seen in a white shirt paired with matching pants and an stylish vest, while Anushka wore a lehenga by Sabyasachi with matching antique jewellery, which added more glamour to her outfit.

The Indian skipper shared pictures from the night on social media. In one of the pictures the couple looked adorable as they can be seen cuddling and laughing their hearts out together while in the remaining pictures, the power couple looked at each other in admiration.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor scolds media for making ruckus outside Diwali party, band guy asks if rule applies to him too. Watch video

“Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all,” the 30-year-old player captioned the pictures. Anushka, too, shared multiple pictures of her outfit. “Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph,” she captioned her pictures.

Their fans loved seeing the couple all decked up. “Wow cute jodi,” wrote one. “Couple goalsss,” wrote another. Anushka also shared a bunch of pictures of their home decorated for Diwali. One picture showed their deck adorned in flowers and fairy lights while another showed a pretty rangoli.

Pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s home.

The pictures came just after the couple stepped out to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali with their close friends and family. They were spotted at Anil Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party on Sunday night.

Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif last year. She will now be seen in Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake, titled Seven. Actor Hrithik Roshan has been cast opposite her.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 11:44 IST