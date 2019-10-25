Anushka Sharma soaks up the sun in Virat Kohli’s arms, fans dub them ‘king and queen’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:54 IST

Cricket star Virat Kohli has shared a sunny new picture with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The couple is seen enjoying a good time during a vacation in the picture.

Virat captioned the picture with just a kiss and heart emoji and tagged Anushka in the post. In the picture, Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and a pair of black shorts. Anushka is seen wearing a navy long dress with a slit, although her hair is much longer than how she wears it right now. So the picture could very well be a throwback to their recent South African vacation.

Their fans loved seeing a picture of the two together after a long time. “King and queen,” wrote one in the comments section. “Lovely couple,” wrote another. One more user wrote, “Best picture on internet today.”

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in December last year. She starred in the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to perform well at the box office and she didn’t announce her next project until earlier this week.

Also read: Deepika Padukone to play Draupadi in next: ‘This perspective on Mahabharata will be interesting, significant’

She will now be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Seven. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will collaborate on the film. Farah had recently hinted about the film in an interview to IANS. She had said, “Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi.”

The film is a remake of the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in lead roles. Amitabh also had a double role in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 12:49 IST