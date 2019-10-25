Deepika Padukone to play Draupadi in next: ‘This perspective on Mahabharata will be interesting, significant’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has revealed that her next project after Chhapaak and ‘83 will be a new retelling of epic Mahabharata, from the perspective of Draupadi. She will collaborate with producer Madhu Mantena on the project.

Deepika told mid-day that she is excited to bring the grand epic to life on the big screen with a new perspective. “We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life’s lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic’s leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant,” she said. The film will be a multi-part franchise and the first part will release on Diwali 2021.

Earlier, there were talks that Aamir Khan is developing a web series on Mahabharata. Shah Rukh Khan had let it slip in an interview that Aamir is playing the role of Krishna. On being asked about what kind of role he would like to play, Shah Rukh replied ‘Krishna from Mahabharata’ but went on to add “Krishna from Mahabharata has already been taken by Aamir so I will not be able to do that.”

Deepika will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which releases in January. She plays an acid attack survivor in the film, based on the journey of real-life survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. Actor Vikrant Massey also stars in the film.

She will also be a part of Kabir Khan’s ‘83, in which she stars with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Ranveer plays former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. The crew completed filming last month.

