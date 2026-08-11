‘No weekend calls. No Sunday deadlines’: Mumbai-born founder recalls losing clients over strict rules

A fourth-generation entrepreneur is being praised after sharing that she sacrificed client revenue to enforce strict rules at her company that promote work-life balance for her team. While some clients left for teams that answered calls on weekends or worked late at night, she stood firm, arguing that well-rested employees produce far better work in the long run. Mumbai-born founder Sarah Sham with her team. (LinkedIn/Sarah Sham)

“Running design projects across 18 cities, I still send my team home by 6 pm every day. I used to think good design meant working through the night. If a deadline was close, I stayed until it was done, even if that meant missing dinner with my kids or working through a Saturday,” Mumbai-born fourth-gen entrepreneur Sarah Sham wrote on LinkedIn.

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She continued that over the years, her outlook on work-life balance had changed. “Over time, I started paying attention to which projects actually turned out well. It was rarely the ones we pushed through exhaustion. The best ideas came from designers who had just had a proper weekend off.”

The co-founder shared that after this realisation, she began to view creativity in a different light. “I started comparing creativity to a well instead of a tap. A tap never runs empty. A well does, and once it does, no amount of pushing brings the water back faster. Push too hard without rest, and it runs dry, no matter how skilled the person is.”

Hence, she decided to change the way her team worked. She wrote, “We start at nine and close by six, five days a week. No weekend calls. No Sunday deadlines. When a project runs behind, I hire another designer instead of asking my team to give up their weekend.”

She acknowledged that the decision came with a cost. “Some clients have left because of this. They chose to keep the rule instead of a team that would answer calls on Saturday. I let them go and kept the rule.”

Sham added, “A tired designer does not run out of ideas all at once. The work just slowly gets less interesting, and nobody notices until a client points it out,” as she concluded her post.