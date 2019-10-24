Happy birthday Soni Razdan: Her 10 most adorable pics with daughter Alia Bhatt, husband Mahesh Bhatt

bollywood

Actor Soni Razdan is celebrating her 63rd birthday this year and is not just known for her acting prowess but also for how she has brought up her superstar daughter Alia Bhatt. The latter is usually compared to her over their stark resemblance and played her onscreen daughter in the award-winning film Raazi.

Soni often leaves handwritten notes for her daughters when she is not at home, in order to remind them how much she loves them. She had also penned a long note for Alia on her 25th birthday last year.

Sharing the moment when she saw Alia’s face in a dream before her birth, she wrote, “Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means ‘exalted’. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream.”

She also encouraged her to not lose the ground amid stardom and added, “You have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don’t lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it’s that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion.”

Married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Soni is also supportive to her elder daughter Shaheen who opened up about suffering from depression last year. Soni is also cordial with her half-daughter, Pooja Bhatt. The actor had posted a touching birthday post for her in February, calling her “one of the most beautiful women both inside and out” and “the strongest”.

Soni was recently seen as Tiger Shroff's mother in the year’s biggest hit film, War. She also played a prominent roles in a recent web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati.

